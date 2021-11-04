Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Raised to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LYG. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 335,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 55,545 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 22,772 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.