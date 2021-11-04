LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 10,999 Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVAC. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Intevac by 40.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 122.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 445,363 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 79.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 346,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 153,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Intevac, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Intevac had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Intevac Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

