LMR Partners LLP Invests $57,000 in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Repro Med Systems by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Repro Med Systems by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KRMD opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repro Med Systems Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

