LMR Partners LLP Invests $66,000 in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,558 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX).

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.