LMR Partners LLP Makes New $49,000 Investment in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

LJPC opened at $4.37 on Thursday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

