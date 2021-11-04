LNZ Capital LP Invests $1.97 Million in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000. Adient comprises 1.4% of LNZ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth $14,813,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Adient by 339.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 60,909 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the second quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 105.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ADNT stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.08. 3,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,300. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.03.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

