Lobstex Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0757 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $118,073.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 73.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,709,172 coins and its circulating supply is 22,593,340 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

