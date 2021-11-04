Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 88,775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,908,000 after purchasing an additional 412,436 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,873,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 466,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.88.

LOGI stock opened at $80.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.85. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

