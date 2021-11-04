Logos Global Management LP Cuts Stake in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB)

Logos Global Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP owned about 0.65% of Research Alliance Corp. II worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACB. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,200,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,150,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,688,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RACB remained flat at $$9.87 during trading hours on Thursday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,406. Research Alliance Corp. II has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $11.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

