Logos Global Management LP Purchases New Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,273,000. Iovance Biotherapeutics makes up about 2.5% of Logos Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,236,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,392,000 after purchasing an additional 182,924 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after buying an additional 2,307,987 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,782,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after buying an additional 2,434,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,527,000 after buying an additional 2,378,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.45. 7,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,063. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

