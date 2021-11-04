Logos Global Management LP Reduces Holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Logos Global Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,000 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPTX shares. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,094 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $241,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 7,197 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $244,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,782. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

RPTX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.73. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,762. The company has a market capitalization of $992.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.31. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

