London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $16,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth $65,844,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 53.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,816,000 after buying an additional 654,495 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 21.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,577,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,806,000 after buying an additional 457,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,737,304. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,869. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.02.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

