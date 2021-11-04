London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Buys 16,155 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.5% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $138.70 and a one year high of $179.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

