London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Takes $1.84 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.56.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $3.27 on Thursday, hitting $176.14. 35,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion and a PE ratio of -11.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,384,632 shares of company stock valued at $211,439,754. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.