Lone Pine Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,902,947 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,902,947 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,422,000. Twitter makes up about 2.2% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 1.24% of Twitter as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 94.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after buying an additional 4,897,317 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 59.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $239,153,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 936.2% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $123,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,967 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $470,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,015 shares of company stock worth $6,056,772. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.37.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.45. 55,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,611,053. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of -227.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

