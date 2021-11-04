Lone Pine Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Lone Pine Capital LLC decreased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,831,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,581 shares during the period. Datadog comprises approximately 1.9% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $606,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Datadog by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Datadog by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,071,000 after purchasing an additional 305,119 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 36.8% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,193. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $169.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -957.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.65.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $892,150.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $143,566.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,146,311.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,475,076 shares of company stock worth $352,901,976 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

