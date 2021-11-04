Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the building manufacturing company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

NYSE:LPX opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 707,350 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.52% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $87,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.