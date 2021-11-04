Loungers (LON:LGRS) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LGRS. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Loungers from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Loungers from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LGRS stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 283.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 280.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81. The stock has a market cap of £282.53 million and a P/E ratio of -25.69. Loungers has a twelve month low of GBX 131.28 ($1.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 395.25 ($5.16).

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

