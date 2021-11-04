Lountzis Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of AstroNova at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 178,960 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.82. 4,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. AstroNova, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $121.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AstroNova, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

