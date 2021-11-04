LPL Financial LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth $43,602,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 6.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Markel by 20.1% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 78,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,310.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $942.44 and a 12-month high of $1,343.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,259.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,230.89.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 57.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,661. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

