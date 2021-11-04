LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $36.79 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.95.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

