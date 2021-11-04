LPL Financial LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 162.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,169,000 after buying an additional 1,065,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2,256.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,082,000 after buying an additional 769,529 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after buying an additional 391,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 317.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,633,000 after buying an additional 338,860 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 255.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 375,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,074,000 after buying an additional 270,185 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Argus increased their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

BXP stock opened at $117.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.29. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

In related news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.