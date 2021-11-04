LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) by 334.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,346 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 239.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATT opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06.

