LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 4.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX stock opened at $149.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.38 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist cut their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.57.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.