LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Now Covered by Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.60% from the company’s previous close.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.54.

LPL Financial stock opened at $173.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.55. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 241.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

