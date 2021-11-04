Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.70. 1,995,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,016,903. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $16,111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 65,058 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

