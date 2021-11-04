Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTMNF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

FTMNF opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

