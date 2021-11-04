Lynrock Lake LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lynrock Lake LP lowered its stake in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247,736 shares during the period. Lantronix comprises 0.1% of Lynrock Lake LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lynrock Lake LP owned 0.90% of Lantronix worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 93.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTRX stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.45. 305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,616. Lantronix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 2.27.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

