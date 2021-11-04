LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $100.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.92. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 113,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.