Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Lyra Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). On average, analysts expect Lyra Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,034. The company has a market capitalization of $96.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. Lyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $16.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Lyra Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

