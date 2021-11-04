Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 74.6% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 26,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSM opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 30.37%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 170.21%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

