Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

NYSE:JHG opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

