Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 1,222 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBH opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBH. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

