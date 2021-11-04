Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 357 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,176,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,558,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 350,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,839,000 after buying an additional 38,647 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCN opened at $134.62 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $138.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

