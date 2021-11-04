Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 7,387 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 107.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Cognex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 3.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CGNX opened at $90.59 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $69.06 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.55.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.