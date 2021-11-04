Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Avaya worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

NYSE AVYA opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

