Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 364,013 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,520,000 after buying an additional 667,885 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,177,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,430,000 after buying an additional 115,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,357,000 after buying an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,278,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,005,000 after buying an additional 917,930 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,211,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.51. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

