Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Purchased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

