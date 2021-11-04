Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target Cut to $79.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

NYSE MSGE opened at $73.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.