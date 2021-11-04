Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Shares Down 23.5%

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) was down 23.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 8,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 5,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTENY)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Basic, and Cellular segments. The company was founded on February 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

