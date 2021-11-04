Mairs & Power Inc. Has $122.71 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,309,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.99% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $122,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,420,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3,020.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 517,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 501,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.03. 1,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $104.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.