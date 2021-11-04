Mairs & Power Inc. Has $175.14 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up 1.7% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $175,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

MSI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.72. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.18 and a 12 month high of $253.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

