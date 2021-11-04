Mairs & Power Inc. Raises Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,490 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $50,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Workiva by 103,745.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Workiva by 15.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,683,000 after buying an additional 292,834 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the second quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Workiva by 40.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

Shares of WK stock traded up $20.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,877. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $156.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,732,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total value of $1,092,729.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,253 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 778,172 shares of company stock valued at $101,235,563 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

