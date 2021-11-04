Mairs & Power Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $34,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.02. 77,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,429,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.93 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

