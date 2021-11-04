Mairs & Power Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,416 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $17,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,498.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,729. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.52. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.54 and a 1-year high of $93.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.74.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

