Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 8,885 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,019,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.8% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $179,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $169.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $307.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.29. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.