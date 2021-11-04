Man Group plc Has $39.25 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 167.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 232,464 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.05% of Canadian National Railway worth $39,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,242,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,536,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

NYSE CNI opened at $132.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.32 and its 200-day moving average is $112.57. The company has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

