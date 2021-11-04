Man Group plc Has $63.10 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 116.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,007 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.12% of Public Storage worth $63,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,374,000 after buying an additional 423,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $81,466,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after buying an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $332.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.14 and its 200-day moving average is $303.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.86%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.92.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

