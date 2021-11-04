Man Group plc Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $53,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.93.

Shares of AVGO opened at $542.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $502.38 and its 200 day moving average is $479.97. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.14 and a fifty-two week high of $543.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

