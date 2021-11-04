Man Group plc Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 68,340 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $51,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,038 shares of company stock worth $77,383,849. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $688.29 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $690.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $615.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

